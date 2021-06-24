Dognapped: Essex County OPP request public help in finding missing beagles

Essex County Ontario Provincial Police are asking the public for help locating seven dogs that were stolen from a property in the Municipality of Lakeshore, Ont., on June 5.

OPP say they still looking into the theft of seven beagles from an address on Lions Club Road in Lakeshore earlier this month.

They say the property was broken into sometime during the early morning on June 5.

Two of the seven beagles have since been located in separate areas in Windsor, Ont., where police say they were abandoned by the suspect(s).

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating five remaining beagles and they say there is still concern for their well-being.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the dogs or who knows what happened is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).