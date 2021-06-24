Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Dognapped: Essex County OPP request public help in finding missing beagles

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted June 24, 2021 6:14 pm
Beagle stock image (not actual picture of dogs taken). View image in full screen
Beagle stock image (not actual picture of dogs taken). Via Pixabay

Essex County Ontario Provincial Police are asking the public for help locating seven dogs that were stolen from a property in the Municipality of Lakeshore, Ont., on June 5.

OPP say they still looking into the theft of seven beagles from an address on Lions Club Road in Lakeshore earlier this month.

They say the property was broken into sometime during the early morning on June 5.

Read more: Stolen bulldog reunited with Whitby family

Two of the seven beagles have since been located in separate areas in Windsor, Ont., where police say they were abandoned by the suspect(s).

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating five remaining beagles and they say there is still concern for their well-being.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the dogs or who knows what happened is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagCrime Stoppers tagWindsor tagstolen dog tagBeagle tagEssex County OPP tagLakeshore Ontario tagdognapped tagStolen beagles tagstolen dogs Lakeshore Ont. tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers