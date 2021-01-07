Menu

Crime

Stolen bulldog reunited with Whitby family

By Aaron Streck Global News
Posted January 7, 2021 6:47 pm
Click to play video 'Stolen dog reunited with Whitby family' Stolen dog reunited with Whitby family
WATCH: The four-year-old mixed bulldog taken from her owner in Whitby last week has been returned to her family.

The four-year-old mixed bulldog stolen from her owner in Whitby, Ont., last week has been found and returned to her family.

Nina has also been reunited with her 11 puppies.

Nina’s owners Amina and Mustafa Pakzad said they were moved to tears when their pet was brought home.

Read more: Dog found in good health after being ‘forcefully’ taken from woman walking on Whitby street

“I was crying when I [saw] her and I [hugged] her,” Amina said.
“I can’t even begin to tell you how good it feels to be able to sleep again,” said Mustafa.

Nina was stolen right out of Amina’s hands last week while she was out for a walk in her Whitby neighborhood.
After a plea to get the dog back, Nina was found Wednesday morning wandering outside a hotel parking lot in Brampton.

“For the most part, she’s OK. She’s extremely traumatized and she has a couple scratches and scabs and scars on her but I honestly don’t think it’s nothing a little bit of time and cuddles won’t heal,” said Mustafa.

Trending Stories

“They want to kiss each other, the mom and the puppies were excited,” Amina said.

Click to play video 'Whitby dog stolen while out on walk with owner' Whitby dog stolen while out on walk with owner
Whitby dog stolen while out on walk with owner

Police have charged a 28-year-old Pickering man with robbery and assault, and continue to look for a second suspect.

“It seems to be an isolated incident,’ said Cst. Conrad Wong, Durham Regional Police Service, adding investigators are still trying to determine the reasons the dog was taken.

“Given the fact that the incident is before the courts right now, that’s as much as we can speak about it,” Wong said.

Police say a huge response from the public helped their efforts in finding Nina quickly.

Read more: Whitby assault sparks self-defence program at a martial arts academy in Oshawa

“It’s a little bit concerning that Nina made it all the way out to Brampton, however, we are happy to hear that she has been returned to her owners and she’s doing well now,” Wong said.

As for Amina Pakzad, she says she always felt comfortable walking Nina before but is hesitant since the incident. “A little bit unsafe but we will walk together,” Amina said.

In the meantime, Nina is home to celebrate her 4th birthday this weekend with her family.

