No serious injuries after Jeep and car collide on County Road 29 near Lakefield: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

No one was seriously hurt, but traffic was tied up after a collision near the village of Lakefield on Thursday afternoon.

Around 2:40 p.m., emergency crews were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on County Road 29 (Queen Street) between Highway 28 and Stenner Road just northeast of Lakefield in Selwyn Township.

According to police, when crews arrived, they found one car in the ditch and the other vehicle on its side.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a two vehicle collision on County Road 29 just before Highway 28 near Lakefield. Injuries are unclear at this time. Tow trucks are on scene removing the vehicles #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/STMerZG8nE — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) June 24, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Paramedics assessed several people at the scene, but Peterborough County OPP say no one was transported to hospital.

It is unclear if any charges will be laid.