Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

No serious injuries after Jeep and car collide on County Road 29 near Lakefield: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 24, 2021 5:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Jeep, car collide on County Road 29 near Lakefield' Jeep, car collide on County Road 29 near Lakefield
WATCH: No serious injuries were reported after two vehicles collided on County Road 29 near Lakefield on Thursday afternoon.

No one was seriously hurt, but traffic was tied up after a collision near the village of Lakefield on Thursday afternoon.

Around 2:40 p.m., emergency crews were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on County Road 29 (Queen Street) between Highway 28 and Stenner Road just northeast of Lakefield in Selwyn Township.

Read more: Driver suffered fatal medical episode prior to Lansdowne Street collision in Peterborough: police

According to police, when crews arrived, they found one car in the ditch and the other vehicle on its side.

Story continues below advertisement

Paramedics assessed several people at the scene, but Peterborough County OPP say no one was transported to hospital.

Trending Stories

It is unclear if any charges will be laid.

Click to play video: 'Four sent to hospital after single-vehicle crash in Hamilton Township' Four sent to hospital after single-vehicle crash in Hamilton Township
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Collision tagPeterborough County OPP tagSelwyn Township tagLakefield tagTraffic collision tagCounty Road 29 tagQueen Street crash tagCounty Road 29 crassh tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers