No serious injuries after Jeep and car collide on County Road 29 near Lakefield: OPP

No one was seriously hurt, but traffic was tied up after a collision near the village of Lakefield on Thursday afternoon.
Around 2:40 p.m., emergency crews were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on County Road 29 (Queen Street) between Highway 28 and Stenner Road just northeast of Lakefield in Selwyn Township.
Read more: Driver suffered fatal medical episode prior to Lansdowne Street collision in Peterborough: police
According to police, when crews arrived, they found one car in the ditch and the other vehicle on its side.
Paramedics assessed several people at the scene, but Peterborough County OPP say no one was transported to hospital.
Trending Stories
It is unclear if any charges will be laid.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments