News

Fishing boat helps rescue sailors stranded in Ottawa River rapids

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted June 24, 2021 3:23 pm
Ottawa Fire Services' water rescue team helped save two boaters stranded in near the Dêschenes Rapids on Thursday afternoon. View image in full screen
Ottawa Fire Services' water rescue team helped save two boaters stranded in near the Dêschenes Rapids on Thursday afternoon. via OFS

Two people were left with minor injuries after their catamaran sailboat overturned in the Ottawa River on Thursday afternoon, according to local rescue crews.

Ottawa Fire Services said they received a distress call at 12:52 p.m. about two people clinging to the side of a boat near the Deschênes Rapids.

An OFS water rescue crew arrived at the scene shortly after 1 p.m. and located the boat just below the rapids.

Read more: Body of London, Ont. man recovered from Ottawa River

A rescue boat that had been dispatched to help found that the two occupants of the overturned catamaran had been picked up by a passing fishing boat.

The OFS crews took the two people on board and returned both the occupants and their sailboat to a boat launch on the Gatineau side of the river.

Crews said the two people involved were both wearing lifejackets and received only minor injuries despite being swept through the rapids around the stone hydro ruins in the area.

OFS is using the case as a reminder for boaters to always wear personal floatation devices when out on the waters.

Click to play video: 'Boating safety tips' Boating safety tips
Boating safety tips – May 20, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
