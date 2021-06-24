Fishing boat helps rescue sailors stranded in Ottawa River rapids

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were left with minor injuries after their catamaran sailboat overturned in the Ottawa River on Thursday afternoon, according to local rescue crews.

Ottawa Fire Services said they received a distress call at 12:52 p.m. about two people clinging to the side of a boat near the Deschênes Rapids.

An OFS water rescue crew arrived at the scene shortly after 1 p.m. and located the boat just below the rapids.

A rescue boat that had been dispatched to help found that the two occupants of the overturned catamaran had been picked up by a passing fishing boat.

The OFS crews took the two people on board and returned both the occupants and their sailboat to a boat launch on the Gatineau side of the river.

Crews said the two people involved were both wearing lifejackets and received only minor injuries despite being swept through the rapids around the stone hydro ruins in the area.

OFS is using the case as a reminder for boaters to always wear personal floatation devices when out on the waters.

