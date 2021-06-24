COVID-19: Quebec back below 100 new cases, 4 more deaths recorded

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 96 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, marking the third time in the last four days that cases have dipped below the 100 mark.

Four more deaths attributable to the virus were recorded as well, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 11,202.

Health officials, however, said none of the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

The situation in hospitals continues to improve with a total of 143 COVID-19 patients requiring treatment for a drop of 18 in the last 24 hours. Of those in hospital, 38 are in intensive care for a decrease of two.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé took to social media Thursday morning to wish Quebecers a happy Fête nationale and thank them for their efforts throughout the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

“We can be proud of what we have accomplished in the past year,” he wrote on Twitter.

He also encouraged Quebecers to make one last little effort to go out and get vaccinated over the summer.

“Go get your 2nd dose,” he said.

Bonne fête nationale à tous les Québécois! ⚜️ On peut être fiers de ce que nous avons accompli dans la dernière année. Maintenant, il nous reste un petit effort à faire durant l’été : aller chercher sa 2e dose 💉. pic.twitter.com/EanzWCU2Vc — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) June 24, 2021

In a second tweet, Dubé pointed to a vaccination record with 116 720 doses administered on Wednesday.

To date, Quebecers have received 7,712,961 doses with 80 per cent of those aged 12 and over having received a first jab and 23 per cent having received a booster shot.

Story continues below advertisement

2:54 Are misunderstandings to blame for COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy? Are misunderstandings to blame for COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy?

Quebec’s public health institute says it’s looking into the possibility that some immunosuppressed people may need a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The Institut national de sante publique du Quebec says there’s not yet enough data to recommend giving immunosuppressed residents an additional dose of vaccine — something it says is already done with the hepatitis B and HPV vaccines — but that studies are ongoing.

However, it says that people who receive some types of stem cell transplants after being immunized against COVID-19 should be considered unvaccinated and receive both doses again.

— With files from The Canadian Press