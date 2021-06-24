SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Quebec back below 100 new cases, 4 more deaths recorded

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted June 24, 2021 11:31 am
A man arrives at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, on Monday, June 21, 2021. View image in full screen
A man arrives at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, on Monday, June 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Quebec is reporting 96 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, marking the third time in the last four days that cases have dipped below the 100 mark.

Four more deaths attributable to the virus were recorded as well, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 11,202.

Read more: COVID-19: Quebec to loosen more restrictions as all regions set to go green

Health officials, however, said none of the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

The situation in hospitals continues to improve with a total of 143 COVID-19 patients requiring treatment for a drop of 18 in the last 24 hours. Of those in hospital, 38 are in intensive care for a decrease of two.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé took to social media Thursday morning to wish Quebecers a happy Fête nationale and thank them for their efforts throughout the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

“We can be proud of what we have accomplished in the past year,” he wrote on Twitter.

He also encouraged Quebecers to make one last little effort to go out and get vaccinated over the summer.

“Go get your 2nd dose,”  he said.

In a second tweet, Dubé pointed to a vaccination record with 116 720 doses administered on Wednesday.

Trending Stories

To date, Quebecers have received 7,712,961 doses with 80 per cent of those aged 12 and over having received a first jab and 23 per cent having received a booster shot.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Are misunderstandings to blame for COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy?' Are misunderstandings to blame for COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy?
Are misunderstandings to blame for COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy?

Quebec’s public health institute says it’s looking into the possibility that some immunosuppressed people may need a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The Institut national de sante publique du Quebec says there’s not yet enough data to recommend giving immunosuppressed residents an additional dose of vaccine — something it says is already done with the hepatitis B and HPV vaccines — but that studies are ongoing.

However, it says that people who receive some types of stem cell transplants after being immunized against COVID-19 should be considered unvaccinated and receive both doses again.

— With files from The Canadian Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID tagQuebec health tagquebec covid tagQuebec Numbers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers