SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec reports 127 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted June 23, 2021 11:09 am
A man walks by a sign advising mandatory wearing of masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, in Montreal, Saturday, June 19, 2021. View image in full screen
A man walks by a sign advising mandatory wearing of masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, in Montreal, Saturday, June 19, 2021. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 127 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday as the number of pandemic-related hospitalizations remains stable.

There are three additional deaths attributable to the novel coronavirus, but none of them occurred in the past 24 hours. They all took place between June 16 and June 21.

The immunization rollout saw another 100,106 doses of the vaccine given since the last report. So far, more than 7.5 million shots have been administered.

As of Wednesday, all Quebecers who are 18 and older are able to bump up their appointment for the booster shot.

READ MORE: Quebec to loosen more restrictions as all regions set to go green

Trending Stories

Hospitalizations remain stable at 161. This includes 40 people in intensive care units, which is also the same number as the previous day.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, 22,162 tests were conducted on Monday, the latest day for which screening information is available.

Since the beginning of the health crisis, the province has seen 374,222 cases and 11,198 Quebecers have died to date.

The number of recoveries has now topped 361,000.

Click to play video: 'How COVID-19 vaccines work' How COVID-19 vaccines work
How COVID-19 vaccines work
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID tagQuebec COVID-19 tagQuebec coronavirus tagquebec covid tagQuebec COVID update tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers