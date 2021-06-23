Quebec reports 127 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 127 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday as the number of pandemic-related hospitalizations remains stable.

There are three additional deaths attributable to the novel coronavirus, but none of them occurred in the past 24 hours. They all took place between June 16 and June 21.

The immunization rollout saw another 100,106 doses of the vaccine given since the last report. So far, more than 7.5 million shots have been administered.

As of Wednesday, all Quebecers who are 18 and older are able to bump up their appointment for the booster shot.

Hospitalizations remain stable at 161. This includes 40 people in intensive care units, which is also the same number as the previous day.

Meanwhile, 22,162 tests were conducted on Monday, the latest day for which screening information is available.

Since the beginning of the health crisis, the province has seen 374,222 cases and 11,198 Quebecers have died to date.

The number of recoveries has now topped 361,000.

