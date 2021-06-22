COVID-19: Quebec to loosen more restrictions as all regions set to go green

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec in its entirety will go green, the lowest and coveted level on the COVID-19 alert scale, starting next week as the pandemic’s grip on the province loosens.

The designation means fewer public health restrictions across all regions amid the continued downward trajectory of novel coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

“We are exactly where we want to be,” Premier François Legault told reporters gathered in Montreal on Tuesday.

The zone change will relax rules including limits on gatherings in homes, which can host up to 10 people from three different addresses. The sweeping green designation will come into effect next Monday.

Legault said that when it comes to backyard gatherings, up to 20 people from different households will be allowed.

“On Monday, we will go from small parties to medium parties,” he said.

As of next week, Quebec will also permit a maximum of 250 people at funerals and wedding ceremonies — but they must remain seated. A wedding reception is capped at 25 people if the event is indoors and 50 people if it takes place outside.

Restaurants and bars will also see measures eased. Outdoor patios (known as terrasses) will be permitted to accommodate 20 people per table.

Under the same plan, Quebecers who have had two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be able to gather indoors without having to don masks as of this Friday. Festivals with a cap of 3,500 will be also be permitted at the end of this week.

With vaccination ramping up and pandemic indicators dropping, the government has gradually lifted measures as part of its reopening roadmap.

Legault also urged young adults to book their shots. There is still work to be done to reach the province’s target. Both shots are important in fighting the pandemic and eventually finding some normalcy again, he added.

“It’s very important that people under 40 get vaccinated,” he said.

Caution still needed

Quebec is slowly emerging from restrictions and immunization is gaining stream, but authorities say people should still be on guard.

The limitations on gatherings and physical distancing measures need to be respected, Legault said, especially given that most of the population is still not fully vaccinated.

“I think we have to be careful,” he said. “We have to keep groups small.”

The province’s director of public health also urged Quebecers to keep abiding by restrictions even as case numbers continue to decline.

“We know the virus nourishes by contacts,” Dr. Horacio Arruda said, adding that it’s not the time to be among hundreds gathering together in one place.

—with files from The Canadian Press