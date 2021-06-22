Quebec adds 84 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths as hospitalizations fall

Send this page to someone via email

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Quebec is reporting 84 new cases and four additional deaths Tuesday.

The latest daily tally of new infections marks the second day the count is under the 100 mark as the situation gradually improves. It is the lowest count since last August.

Since the last update, the rollout saw another 86,458 shots of the novel coronavirus vaccine administered. So far, more than 7.4 million doses have been given in the province.

Quebecers who are 25 and older are also able to advance their appointments for the second dose and reschedule them online. Young adults will be able to do the same this week.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations remain on the downswing, with seven fewer patients for a total of 161. Of them, there are 40 in intensive care units, an increase of one from the previous day.

Health officials say 16,367 tests were administered Sunday, the most recent day for which screening information is available.

The caseload now stands at 374,095 in Quebec. Over the course of the health crisis, 11,195 people have died in the province.

The number of recoveries from the virus has now topped 361,000.

Premier François Legault is set to give an update on the pandemic’s progression Tuesday afternoon. He will be joined by Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of Quebec public health.