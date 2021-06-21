Quebec reports under 100 COVID-19 cases for first time since last summer

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 90 new COVID-19 cases Monday, marking the first time the province’s daily tally of infections has been under the 100 mark since last August.

As the situation continues to improve, health officials say there are no additional deaths attributable to the pandemic to report.

When it comes to immunization, another 60,990 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine were administered since the last report. So far, more than 7.3 million shots have been administered.

Anyone who is 30 and older can now move up their appointment for their booster shot. Younger age groups will be able to do the same throughout the week.

Hospitalizations related to the virus dropped by two to 168. This includes the number of people in intensive care units, which remains unchanged at 39.

The latest screening information shows 16,307 tests were given Saturday in the province.

Quebec’s case count now stands at 374,011 while the health crisis has killed 11,191 people to date.