SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec reports under 100 COVID-19 cases for first time since last summer

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted June 21, 2021 11:07 am
People register to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Montreal, Saturday, June 19, 2021. View image in full screen
People register to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Montreal, Saturday, June 19, 2021. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 90 new COVID-19 cases Monday, marking the first time the province’s daily tally of infections has been under the 100 mark since last August.

As the situation continues to improve, health officials say there are no additional deaths attributable to the pandemic to report.

When it comes to immunization, another 60,990 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine were administered since the last report. So far, more than 7.3 million shots have been administered.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: More regions in Quebec shift to green zone as COVID-19 restrictions ease

Anyone who is 30 and older can now move up their appointment for their booster shot. Younger age groups will be able to do the same throughout the week.

Hospitalizations related to the virus dropped by two to 168. This includes the number of people in intensive care units, which remains unchanged at 39.

Story continues below advertisement

The latest screening information shows 16,307 tests were given Saturday in the province.

Quebec’s case count now stands at 374,011 while the health crisis has killed 11,191 people to date.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID tagQuebec coronavirus tagQuebec COVID-19 tagQuebec COVID update tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers