More regions in Quebec shift to green zone as COVID-19 restrictions ease

Send this page to someone via email

Three more regions in Quebec are moving into the green, or least restrictive, level of the province’s COVID-19 response plan as of Monday.

The regions of Bas-Saint-Laurent, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean and Mauricie-Centre-du-Québec will join much of the rest of the province in attaining the coveted level that allows for further easing of public health measures.

The zone change will relax restrictions including limits on gatherings in homes, which can host up to 10 people from three different addresses. In yellow zones, only two families are permitted.

READ MORE: As Montreal nightlife begins to return, promoters hope to reverse pre-COVID decline

The changes come as Quebec continues its downward trajectory of COVID-19 infections, with case numbers generally on the decline since mid-April when daily counts routinely topped 1,500.

Meanwhile, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé is encouraging Quebecers inoculated against COVID-19 to get their proof of vaccination if they haven’t done so already.

Story continues below advertisement

In a tweet Sunday, Dubé posted a link to the provincial government’s website where vaccination validation can be obtained.

1:56 Northern N.B. region reconnects with Quebec neighbours Northern N.B. region reconnects with Quebec neighbours