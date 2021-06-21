SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

More regions in Quebec shift to green zone as COVID-19 restrictions ease

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 21, 2021 9:24 am
People wear face masks as they walk through the Atwater Market in Montreal, Saturday, May 8, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. View image in full screen
People wear face masks as they walk through the Atwater Market in Montreal, Saturday, May 8, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Three more regions in Quebec are moving into the green, or least restrictive, level of the province’s COVID-19 response plan as of Monday.

The regions of Bas-Saint-Laurent, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean and Mauricie-Centre-du-Québec will join much of the rest of the province in attaining the coveted level that allows for further easing of public health measures.

The zone change will relax restrictions including limits on gatherings in homes, which can host up to 10 people from three different addresses. In yellow zones, only two families are permitted.

The changes come as Quebec continues its downward trajectory of COVID-19 infections, with case numbers generally on the decline since mid-April when daily counts routinely topped 1,500.

Meanwhile, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé is encouraging Quebecers inoculated against COVID-19 to get their proof of vaccination if they haven’t done so already.

In a tweet Sunday, Dubé posted a link to the provincial government’s website where vaccination validation can be obtained.

Click to play video: 'Northern N.B. region reconnects with Quebec neighbours' Northern N.B. region reconnects with Quebec neighbours
Northern N.B. region reconnects with Quebec neighbours
© 2021 The Canadian Press
