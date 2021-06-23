RCMP release sketch of suspect wanted in St. Albert carjackings

Send this page to someone via email

A week after multiple carjackings and attempted carjackings unfolded in a single morning in St. Albert, the RCMP have released a composite sketch of a man they allege used a gun or a “replica firearm” to get people to surrender their vehicles.

“St. Albert RCMP continue to investigate the carjacking that occurred June 16,” police said in a news release on Wednesday. “Anyone who may recognize the male (is asked) to call the (St. Albert RCMP) detachment at 780-458-7700.”

Last week, police said there were two separate carjackings and two attempted carjackings that began at around 8:45 a.m. The incidents forced schools and daycares in the municipality north of Edmonton to be placed in hold and secure Wednesday morning. Police said they believe the carjackings are related.

A 2007 red Jeep Compass with Alberta licence plate CHV 5953 that was taken from the Marion Crescent area has still not been recovered, police said Wednesday.

Police had previously said if anyone sees the Jeep Compass they should not approach it, but rather immediately call police. The RCMP said Wednesday they are also still looking to speak with more witnesses to last week’s events.

On the day of the carjackings, the RCMP arrested two people in connection with their investigation. One was released without being charged while the other was charged with possession of property obtained by crime and possession of break-in instruments.

