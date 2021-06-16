Menu

Crime

‘Hold and secure’ lifted at St. Albert schools, daycares after RCMP investigate carjacking

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted June 16, 2021 12:56 pm
File: RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
File: RCMP cruiser. Callum Smith / Global News

St. Albert RCMP say two people are in custody following a carjacking that forced schools and daycares in the community north of Edmonton to be placed in hold and secure Wednesday morning.

The RCMP said it chose to place some schools and daycares in hold and secure as a precautionary measure amid an unfolding event involving a carjacking.

In a notice posted to its website Wednesday morning, Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools said, “all of our schools located within St. Albert are in hold and secure protocol at this time.”

“Students and staff are safe, and classes are continuing as normal. No one is allowed in or out of any of these buildings until further notice,” the notice stated. “An email will be sent once the all-clear has been declared.”

Read more: ‘Highly disturbing’: Fake cops suspected in deadly home invasion and East Van carjacking

The school division said the hold and secure did not apply to schools within Morinville and Legal. A later update on the school division’s website said the hold and secure had been lifted for all schools.

St. Albert Public Schools said in an update on its Facebook page that all schools had been asked by the RCMP to go into a hold and secure due to a situation in the community.

“Students will be kept safely inside their schools until the situation is resolved. More info will be provided when we receive it. Please do not go to your child’s school. This hold and secure applies to our division office and facilities building as well,” the post read.

A later update also stated the hold and secure had come to an end and that classes and activities would continue as normal for the rest of the day.

RCMP did not provide further details on the incident but said in a news release just after 10:30 a.m. that the hold and secure had been lifted and there was no public safety risk.

