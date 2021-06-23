Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Hamilton police name full-time liaison officer to work with LGBTQ2 community

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted June 23, 2021 2:46 pm
The Hamilton Police Service is expanding the role of its first Two-Spirit and LGBTQIA+ liaison officer from part-time to full-time. View image in full screen
The Hamilton Police Service is expanding the role of its first Two-Spirit and LGBTQIA+ liaison officer from part-time to full-time. 900 CHML file photo

The Hamilton Police Service (HPS) is expanding the role of its first Two-Spirit and LGBTQIA+ Liaison Officer.

Sgt. Rebecca Moran’s position, which was created in February 2020 as a part-time role, is being expanded to a full-time position.

Story continues below advertisement

“For many in the community,” Moran said, “this position is important since knowing there is someone in the service they can reach out to that understands their lived experience, can help victims of crime feel more comfortable coming forward.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Frank Bergen named Hamilton’s 36th chief of police

“This is our commitment to building trusting and collaborative relationships as together we can set the foundation for change moving forward,” Hamilton Police Chief Frank Bergen added. “Relationships with our communities are essential checks and balances that ensure we are truly serving our diverse communities.”

Tensions between Hamilton police and the LGBTQ2 community have been strained in recent years, highlighted by an altercation and arrests during the Pride festival in Gage Park in June 2019.

Read more: Independent review says police response to violence at 2019 Hamilton Pride ‘inadequate’

Members of the community argued that officers were slow to respond to violent protestors, and that a third-party review has since agreed that the police response was “inadequate.”

Toronto lawyer Scott Bergman’s independent review, the findings of which were presented last June, concluded that HPS fell short in its planning and preparation for Pride 2019.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton Police tagHamilton Pride tagHamilton LGBTQ tagHamilton Gage Park tagHamilton Pride Festival tagSgt. Rebecca Moran tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers