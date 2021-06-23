Hamilton police name full-time liaison officer to work with LGBTQ2 community

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Police Service (HPS) is expanding the role of its first Two-Spirit and LGBTQIA+ Liaison Officer.

Sgt. Rebecca Moran’s position, which was created in February 2020 as a part-time role, is being expanded to a full-time position.

“For many in the community,” Moran said, “this position is important since knowing there is someone in the service they can reach out to that understands their lived experience, can help victims of crime feel more comfortable coming forward.”

“This is our commitment to building trusting and collaborative relationships as together we can set the foundation for change moving forward,” Hamilton Police Chief Frank Bergen added. “Relationships with our communities are essential checks and balances that ensure we are truly serving our diverse communities.”

Tensions between Hamilton police and the LGBTQ2 community have been strained in recent years, highlighted by an altercation and arrests during the Pride festival in Gage Park in June 2019.

Members of the community argued that officers were slow to respond to violent protestors, and that a third-party review has since agreed that the police response was “inadequate.”

Toronto lawyer Scott Bergman’s independent review, the findings of which were presented last June, concluded that HPS fell short in its planning and preparation for Pride 2019.