N.B. premier expected to address N.S. border blockade at COVID-19 briefing

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is set to hold a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday, where it’s expected he will address an ongoing blockade at the border with Nova Scotia.

The briefing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. AT and will be streamed live here.

The so-called Atlantic Bubble was set to begin this morning — allowing for travel between the Atlantic provinces.

However, Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin announced Tuesday afternoon that people coming from New Brunswick would still be subject to isolation requirements based on vaccination status and testing. Rankin said the move stemmed from New Brunswick’s decision to open up to Canadians with at least one dose of a vaccine last week.

Shortly after Rankin’s announcement, protesters headed to the Trans-Canada Highway to protest and blocked traffic in both directions.

While that initial blockade wrapped up around 9 p.m., a second protest has emerged at the border itself.

More to come