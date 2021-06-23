Alberta to announce plan to search residential schools sites across the province

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Minister of Indigenous Relations Rick Wilson are scheduled to announce a plan to search residential school sites across the province Wednesday morning.

The news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. and will be streamed live in this post.

The announcement comes after the bodies of more than 500 children have been found at former residential school sites across the country, most notably, the bodies of 215 children at the Kamloops Indian Residential School at the end of May.

According to a news release from the government, Kenney and Wilson are going to announce funding to support research into unmarked burial sites and undocumented deaths at these sites across Alberta.

They will also be joined by Indigenous leaders, the government said.

On Tuesday, the United States announced it would be searching residential school sites for unmarked graves after the discovery in Kamloops.