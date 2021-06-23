Menu

Canada

Alberta to announce plan to search residential schools sites across the province

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted June 23, 2021 11:59 am
Click to play video: 'The search for unmarked graves at residential school sites' The search for unmarked graves at residential school sites
Kisha Supernant of the Canadian Archaeological Association discusses how she and other archaeologists and academics are helping First Nations communities in their search for unmarked burial sites – Jun 15, 2021

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Minister of Indigenous Relations Rick Wilson are scheduled to announce a plan to search residential school sites across the province Wednesday morning.

The news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. and will be streamed live in this post.

Read more: ‘They were monsters that did this’: Kamloops residential school survivor speaks out

The announcement comes after the bodies of more than 500 children have been found at former residential school sites across the country, most notably, the bodies of 215 children at the Kamloops Indian Residential School at the end of May.

Click to play video: 'Work starts on locating unmarked burial sites at former residential schools in Saskatchewan' Work starts on locating unmarked burial sites at former residential schools in Saskatchewan
Story continues below advertisement

According to a news release from the government, Kenney and Wilson are going to announce funding to support research into unmarked burial sites and undocumented deaths at these sites across Alberta.

Trending Stories

They will also be joined by Indigenous leaders, the government said.

Read more: ‘We were always hungry’: Survivors recount life in Canadian residential schools

On Tuesday, the United States announced it would be searching residential school sites for unmarked graves after the discovery in Kamloops.

