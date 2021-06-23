Menu

Canada
June 23 2021 2:38pm
01:03

Alberta grant will allow for unmarked grave search at the former Edmonton Indian Residential School

Enoch Cree First Nation Chief Billy Morin said there’s an appetite to search for unmarked graves on the Poundmaker’s Lodge grounds, which was the site of the former Edmonton Indian Residential School. He added the flexibility of the Alberta Residential Schools Community Research Grant will also allow for more overall archaeological work and partnering with facilities like the University of Alberta.

