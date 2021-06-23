Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
June 23 2021 1:43pm
06:40

Chiniki First Nation Chief says Alberta grant will help communities heal from trauma of residential schools

Chiniki First Nation Chief Aaron Young, whose community is part of southern Alberta’s Nakoda First Nation in Treaty 7 territory, spoke about his family’s experience attending residential schools. He said the Alberta Residential Schools Community Research Grant will help people heal and move forward from the trauma experienced at the schools, which translated to trauma in homes and communities.

Advertisement

Video Home