A dozen homes under construction destroyed by fire in Kitchener

More than a dozen homes were destroyed while six others were damaged in a fire at a Kitchener construction site on Tuesday night.

Richard Brooks, a fire prevention officer with Kitchener fire, said the call for the fire near Huron and Fischer-Hallman Roads came in at about 7:50 p.m.

“We had 12 buildings, 12 single-family homes that went into flame,” he said. “Crews did a good job of getting the fire out.”

He said the proximity of the houses, the radiant heat and a strong wind helped the fire to spread quickly.

Fire happening in Kitchener by Huron Road in the new Fusion Homes area. Hoping nobody got hurt, they seem like a row of unfinished homes ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aXMCLG7mXi — usamallama (@_usamallama) June 23, 2021

“The wind didn’t help,” Brooks said. “We had a nice westerly wind that helped to fan everything.”

As many as five trucks were needed to put out the fire, with one remaining at the scene on Wednesday morning to make sure all the hot spots were out.

Brooks is currently at the scene as an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

“We don’t we don’t know what caused it,” the firefighter said. “We have a couple of different theories we’re working on but right now it’s undetermined.”

He estimated the damage from the fire to be at least $1 million.