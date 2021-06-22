More than a dozen cars impounded as police break up car rallies in Waterloo over weekend

Send this page to someone via email

With a little help from their friends, Waterloo Regional Police say they impounded more than a dozen cars and handed out dozens of fines at car rallies held across the region on Saturday.

Police noted that many of those in attendance were from outside Waterloo Region.

“Essentially, rallies were taking place in other jurisdictions and attendees and participants would go from one location to another, after police would attend to disperse the groups,” Const. Andre Johnson told Global News in an email.

“The rallies ended up in our Region, where we coordinated with York Regional Police and Barrie Police Service to disperse the unsanctioned gatherings and lay the appropriate charges.”

Police say 13 vehicles in total were impounded, including 10 for violations such as stunt driving and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Another three were impounded for impaired operation as well, with the drivers also getting handed a 90-day licence suspension.

Police say they handed out 70 tickets for a wide swathe of different offences, including unsafe vehicles, no licence, no insurance, no muffler, improper braking system or tires and having weed readily available to the driver.