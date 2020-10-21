Fires set at three Walmarts in Kitchener and Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after fires were set inside three Walmart stores in Kitchener and Waterloo on Tuesday night.

Police say emergency services were called to the Walmart location in the Sunrise Shopping Centre on Ottawa Street South near Fischer Hallman Road around 9:15 p.m. for a reported blaze.

Someone had reportedly started the fire by igniting paper products in the store, say police, adding Kitchener firefighters soon extinguished the flames.

At around 10 p.m., police said emergency services were called to the Walmart in Stanley Park Mall on River Road East near Ottawa Street North for another reported fire.

Someone (or a group) set fire to the Toilet paper at a Kitchener Walmart last night. Some reports say they hit several Walmart locations and went right for the TP, but that has not been confirmed. Sunrise Walmart will not be opening at it's regular time this morning. #FoxKat915 pic.twitter.com/WUfpA7QpOR — Kat Callaghan (@KatCallaghan) October 21, 2020

Similar to the first fire, someone lit paper products on fire, which needed to be extinguished by the Kitchener Fire Department.

Twenty minutes later, Waterloo Fire Rescue was called to the Walmart in the Bridgeport Plaza at Bridgeport Road East and Weber Street South.

Crews soon extinguished that fire, which had been set using paper products inside the store.

There were no injuries reported in connection with any of the fires.

Police are treating the fires as arson.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.