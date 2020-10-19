Police make arrest in fatal weekend shooting in Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in Cambridge on Saturday night.

On Sunday morning, police said they had grounds to charge 18-year-old Alex Resendes of Cambridge with second-degree murder in connection with the incident.

They said officers were called to a home on Birkinshaw Road, near Water Street South and Myers Road, at around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday for reports of gunshots.

Male arrested in connection to the homicide on Birkinshaw Rd. in Cambridge that occurred October 17, 2020. There is no concern for public safety in relation to this incident. Thank you to members of the community who called with information to assist with this investigation. pic.twitter.com/AMSjVKhD9r — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) October 19, 2020

Officers found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the victim likely knew his killer.

This is the seventh homicide and 12th shooting of the year in Waterloo Region.