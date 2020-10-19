Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police make arrest in fatal weekend shooting in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Waterloo Regional Police have made an arrest in Saturday's fatal shooting in Cambridge.
Waterloo Regional Police have made an arrest in Saturday's fatal shooting in Cambridge. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in Cambridge on Saturday night.

On Sunday morning, police said they had grounds to charge 18-year-old Alex Resendes of Cambridge with second-degree murder in connection with the incident.

Read more: Man fatally shot in Cambridge, 18-year-old suspect wanted for 2nd-degree murder: police

They said officers were called to a home on Birkinshaw Road, near Water Street South and Myers Road, at around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday for reports of gunshots.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Trending Stories

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more: Waterloo police offer $50K reward for information on Isaiah Macnab homicide

Police believe the victim likely knew his killer.

This is the seventh homicide and 12th shooting of the year in Waterloo Region.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceCambridge crimeWaterloo newsCambridge newsCambridge shootingCambridge homicideCambridge fatal shootingAlex ResendesAlex Resendes CambridgeBirkinshaw Road Cambridge
Flyers
More weekly flyers