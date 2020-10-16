Waterloo police offer $50K reward for information on Isaiah Macnab homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police Chief Bryan Larkin has announced that the service is offering a $50,000 reward for tips that lead to solving the Isaiah Macnab homicide.

“Our investigative team firmly believes and strongly believes that there are people who know exactly what happened to Isaiah and why this happened to Isaiah,” Larkin said Friday.

“We believe there are witnesses and/or people with information that have yet to come forward and that can be due to fear, intimidation.”

Macnab’s mother, Kelly, who was also at the announcement, echoed the chief’s plea for witnesses to come forward.

“You have the power to help us get some semblance of closure to hold accountable those who inflicted this trauma on us,” she said.

“I am pleading with you, please do the right thing and contact the police or Crime Stoppers and tell them what you know.”

Macnab, 20, was gunned down outside of the New Directions halfway house at the corner of King Street and Pandora Avenue on the morning of Oct. 16, 2018.

Police have said that the suspects fled the scene in a white, four-door Mercedes CLA 250.

Police pursued the vehicle but it was last spotted leaving Highway 401 at Trafalgar Road in Mississauga at around 11:48 a.m.

The suspect vehicle had stolen plates that read BZBP 153.

Larkin said investigators have followed up on more than 100 leads in connection with the case.

“We also believe that the 100 investigative leads that we followed up on, we’ve actually touched point with those that are involved and have information but we need more information,” Larkin pleaded.

“Our investigators believe that if there’s just one piece that allows us to turn something over, it can give significant thrust and allow us to advance the investigation to the point where we’re looking at making arrest and/or bring charges.”

The chief says this is the first time in decades that Waterloo police have offered this type of reward.

“This is a unique, unique approach for our service,” Larkin said. “The last cash reward we offered in relation to an investigation was in the 1990s.”