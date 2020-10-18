Menu

Crime

Man fatally shot in Cambridge, 18-year-old suspect wanted for 2nd-degree murder: police

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted October 18, 2020 12:25 pm
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station.
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a 19-year-old man has died after a shooting in Cambridge Saturday evening and officers are searching for an 18-year-old suspect.

Police said emergency crews were called to a home on Birkinshaw Road, near Water Street South and Myers Road, at around 9:20 p.m. with reports gunshots were heard.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound and died at the scene, investigators said.

Story continues below advertisement

In an update released Sunday morning, police said officers were looking for Cambridge resident Alex Resendes in connection with the fatal shooting. He is wanted for second-degree murder.

Investigators said the accused was last seen not far from the home. He was described as being around five-foot-eight, having a thin build and was last seen wearing khakis or blue jeans, dark-coloured running shoes and no shirt.

If the suspect is seen, police encouraged residents to call 911 as he might be armed.

Meanwhile, anyone with information about the incident or those involved was asked to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8191 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Alex Resendes is seen in an undated photo.
Alex Resendes is seen in an undated photo. Handout / Waterloo Regional Police
