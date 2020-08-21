Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Three arsons temporarily close three Winnipeg Walmart stores

By Elisha Dacey Global News
The Empress Avenue Walmart location was closed Friday morning due to arson.
The Empress Avenue Walmart location was closed Friday morning due to arson. Elisha Dacey/Globalnews.ca

Three Winnipeg Walmart stores were closed Thursday night after three separate fires that police are calling arson.

All three fires were small and put out by hand-held fire extinguishers, said city of Winnipeg fire officials.

The first fire hit the Empress Avenue location at 6:07 p.m., and the second was the Regent Avenue location at 7:19 p.m. In both cases, firefighters helped douse the small fires.

Read more: Walmart Canada making masks mandatory in all stores starting Aug. 12

The third fire happened at the McPhillips Street location, but that fire was already out when crews got there.

Trending Stories

The Winnipeg police Major Crimes Unit is investigating all three fires as related arsons.

The Empress location was closed Friday morning, and no one picked up the phone at the other two locations.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to Walmart for comment.

Walmart was recently in the news for being the first major department store chain to mandate masks for all customers and staff.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg crimeempress walmart firefire winnipeg walmartmcphillips walmart fireregent walmart arsonregent walmart firewalmart arson
Flyers
More weekly flyers