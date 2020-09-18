Walmart Canada is getting rid of price-matching program

Send this page to someone via email

In less than a month, Walmart Canada will discontinue its ad-matching program throughout the country.

“Over time, we have seen minimal usage of our ad match program, while at the same time the program has been causing delays at the checkout,” a spokesperson told Global News in an email.

Because of this, Walmart Canada is scrapping the program as of Oct. 15, the spokesperson added.

The changes are not related to the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the economy, Walmart confirmed.

According to the company’s website, Walmart Canada will continue to accept coupons and match Walmart.ca prices for identical items purchased instore.

