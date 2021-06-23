Calgary police investigate early morning triple stabbing in Radisson Heights

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating a triple stabbing in the community of Radisson Heights on Wednesday.

Police said the victims were found at a duplex in the 2800 block of 15 Avenue Southeast at around 12:30 a.m.

All three were taken to hospital in critical condition, but police said their condition was later upgraded to stable.

One of the victims, who didn’t wish to be named, spoke to Global News off camera after returning from the hospital.

View image in full screen Global News spoke with the victim of a triple stabbing in Radisson Heights on June 23, 2021. Global News

The man said he and his girlfriend were sitting outside in their backyard when he alleged a woman who lives next door attacked them with a knife.

The man told Global News he was stabbed three times and his girlfriend was stabbed four times before he was able to wrestle the knife away from his neighbour, at which time he said he stabbed her.

The man told Global News his girlfriend remains in hospital due to her injuries.

Police confirmed the violence seemed to have sparked over some kind of dispute between neighbours but haven’t released further details.

Investigators are in the process of interviewing multiple witnesses.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

– With files from Sarah Offin