Belleville to forego Canada Day celebrations this year

The city of Belleville, Ont., will not be celebrating Canada Day this year.

The decision was twofold, both due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the reckoning sparked by the discovery of 215 bodies at a residential school site in Kamloops, B.C.

“When we recognize Canada Day, it is important that we think about all aspects of our country’s history and that we listen to the voices of all those who have been impacted by our current institution,” said Coun. Sean Kelly, chair of the city’s equity, diversity and inclusion committee.

“While there is a lot to celebrate about the country we live in, there is also a lot of tragedy, pain and suffering that needs to be addressed,” Kelly continued.

The discovery in Kamloops has prompted renewed conversations across the country on how Canadians should acknowledge colonial history, and led municipalities like nearby Prince Edward County to also cancel regular Canada Day celebrations.

The City of Belleville said it stands by those who don’t want to celebrate. The flag at city hall will also be lowered to half-staff for the duration of July 1 in support of the victims and families of the residential school system.

Still, there will be some events held on July 1 relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Belleville Chamber of Commerce will hold a drive-by procession and to pay tribute to front line workers, which will pass by local long-term care facilities and Belleville General Hospital.

The procession, which also took place last year, is meant to recognize residents, patients and front line workers in Belleville. Participants will include fire, EMS and police vehicles, private and corporate representatives.

Local community heroes will also be recognized once again this year in West Zick’s Park.

Mayor Mitch Panciuk, MP Neil Ellis and MPP Todd Smith will hold a small ceremony in front of the Belleville sign to hand out commendations for those who have worked throughout the last year to help locals cope with the pandemic.

“It’s a small way to give tribute to people in the community who, through their work, have made our lives as close to normal as possible,” said Belleville Chamber of Commerce CEO Jill Raycroft.

Details on the timing and route will be shared closer to the event, the city says.