Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Sam Roberts, Hunter Brothers among artists scheduled to play Queen City Ex in Regina

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted June 21, 2021 2:51 pm
The Sam Roberts Band and the Hunter Brothers are among the artists scheduled to play at the Queen City Ex this August in Regina. View image in full screen
The Sam Roberts Band and the Hunter Brothers are among the artists scheduled to play at the Queen City Ex this August in Regina. The Canadian Press

The musical lineup for Queen City Ex in Regina is set.

Returning Aug. 20-22 and Aug 25-29, announced last week, each night features a new band.

Read more: Queen City Ex in Regina returns for 2 weekends in August

The lineup is made up of a mix of artists from Saskatchewan and other parts of Canada.

Reklaws and JoJo Mason will kick things off on Aug. 20 followed by 54-40 and The Watchmen on Aug. 21 and The Halluci Nation, formerly known as Tribe Called Red, on Aug. 22.

Read more: ‘Bringing our community to life’: Saskatoon, Regina exhibitions aim for 2021 return

Scott Helman performs on Aug. 25, Hunter Brothers and The Washboard Union on Aug. 26, followed by Sam Roberts Band and K-OS on Aug. 27.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The Trews and Wide Mouth Mason take the stage on Aug. 28. The Regina Symphony Orchestra will conclude the musical acts on Aug. 29.

Tickets for Queen City Ex are on sale as of Monday and can be purchased on the Queen City Ex website.

Click to play video: 'Queen City EX continues the fun' Queen City EX continues the fun
Queen City EX continues the fun – Aug 2, 2018
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Music tagRegina News tagQueen City tagqueen city ex tagHunter Brothers tagSam Roberts tagLineup tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers