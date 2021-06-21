Sam Roberts, Hunter Brothers among artists scheduled to play Queen City Ex in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

The musical lineup for Queen City Ex in Regina is set.

Returning Aug. 20-22 and Aug 25-29, announced last week, each night features a new band.

Read more: Queen City Ex in Regina returns for 2 weekends in August

The lineup is made up of a mix of artists from Saskatchewan and other parts of Canada.

Reklaws and JoJo Mason will kick things off on Aug. 20 followed by 54-40 and The Watchmen on Aug. 21 and The Halluci Nation, formerly known as Tribe Called Red, on Aug. 22.

Scott Helman performs on Aug. 25, Hunter Brothers and The Washboard Union on Aug. 26, followed by Sam Roberts Band and K-OS on Aug. 27.

Story continues below advertisement

The Trews and Wide Mouth Mason take the stage on Aug. 28. The Regina Symphony Orchestra will conclude the musical acts on Aug. 29.

Tickets for Queen City Ex are on sale as of Monday and can be purchased on the Queen City Ex website.

1:28 Queen City EX continues the fun Queen City EX continues the fun – Aug 2, 2018