‘Bringing our community to life’: Saskatoon, Regina exhibitions aim for 2021 return

One of the largest summer events in Saskatchewan is set to return in August 2021, with the Queen City Exhibition returning to Regina.

The event’s 2020 cancellation marked just the first time in its 135-year history that the exhibition didn’t roll through Regina, and although the Regina Exhibition Association Limited’s (REAL) CEO Tim Reid says the event will take place this year, it will look different than any of its previous installments.

“We’ve repositioned the fair,” Reid explained. “So, it essentially starts at centre ice of the Brandt Centre and fills the parking lot behind us.

“So, it will go to a different location. The Brandt Centre will be activated, but beyond that most functions will be outdoors.”

Farther north, in the Bridge City, the Saskatoon Ex has yet to be given the green light to proceed. However, the team at Prairieland is optimistic about the prospect of returning this summer.

“We’re confident that we will have a fair in some form,” Prairieland Park special events manager Susan Kuzma said. “Whether it’s food and midway, or whether it’ll be everything with entertainment.”

Even though any exhibition that takes place in the province this summer will look different, both Kuzma and Reid agree that the return of Saskatchewan’s largest annual summer events could be great for the people of the province.

“It means that we’re getting back to work, we’re getting back to the things we love,” Reid said. “We’re getting back to bringing our community to life.”

“If we’re able to reopen and provide all of those great entertainment options — food, midway — people will be ecstatic to get out,” Kuzma echoed.