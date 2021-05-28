Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Bringing our community to life’: Saskatoon, Regina exhibitions aim for 2021 return

By Brenden Purdy Global News
Posted May 28, 2021 8:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Exhibitions looking to return in both Saskatoon and Regina in 2021' Exhibitions looking to return in both Saskatoon and Regina in 2021
WATCH: The Queen City Exhibition is slated to return during August, while an announcement on the confirmation for the 2021 Saskatoon Ex is expected in the coming weeks.

One of the largest summer events in Saskatchewan is set to return in August 2021, with the Queen City Exhibition returning to Regina.

The event’s 2020 cancellation marked just the first time in its 135-year history that the exhibition didn’t roll through Regina, and although the Regina Exhibition Association Limited’s (REAL) CEO Tim Reid says the event will take place this year, it will look different than any of its previous installments.

“We’ve repositioned the fair,” Reid explained. “So, it essentially starts at centre ice of the Brandt Centre and fills the parking lot behind us.

“So, it will go to a different location. The Brandt Centre will be activated, but beyond that most functions will be outdoors.”

Read more: Regina Queen City Exhibition may open this summer: CEO

Story continues below advertisement

Farther north, in the Bridge City, the Saskatoon Ex has yet to be given the green light to proceed. However, the team at Prairieland is optimistic about the prospect of returning this summer.

“We’re confident that we will have a fair in some form,” Prairieland Park special events manager Susan Kuzma said. “Whether it’s food and midway, or whether it’ll be everything with entertainment.”

Even though any exhibition that takes place in the province this summer will look different, both Kuzma and Reid agree that the return of Saskatchewan’s largest annual summer events could be great for the people of the province.

Read more: Saskatoon Exhibition cancelled for first time in 135 years due to coronavirus

“It means that we’re getting back to work, we’re getting back to the things we love,” Reid said. “We’re getting back to bringing our community to life.”

“If we’re able to reopen and provide all of those great entertainment options — food, midway — people will be ecstatic to get out,” Kuzma echoed.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatoon News tagRegina News tagPrairieland Park tagSaskatoon EX tagTim Reid tagBrandt Centre tagSaskatoon Exhibition tagQCX tagQueen City Exhibition tagSusan Kuzma tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers