Canada

Regina Queen City Exhibition may open this summer: CEO

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted April 25, 2021 3:33 pm
The Regina Exhibition Association is planning for three different scenarios about how they may or may not be able to open the Queen City Ex. View image in full screen
The Regina Exhibition Association is planning for three different scenarios about how they may or may not be able to open the Queen City Ex. Christa Dao / Global News

The Queen City Exhibition may be making some sort of an appearance this summer, after having to cancel last year’s event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) CEO and president, Tim Reid, told Global News planning is underway for three different scenarios.

One scenario would see the event cancelled again.

“We’re not really that excited about doing that,” Reid said.

Another scenario would see the festivities happen outdoors, keeping in mind that the COVID-19 testing and vaccination site will still be running. The third scenario would see the event run almost like normal.

“We’re planning as if some element or all elements of Queen City Exhibition are going to go forward. That’s a bit of a bold prediction given where we are with the challenges of COVID-19,” Reid told Global News.

Reid said internally the group has set a mandate that within 90 days of any events happening, they will make a “go or no-go” decision.

The group is planning as if the exhibition will happen in the first week of August.

Reid said health officials and local leaders have given the association positive feedback in regards to planning as if the event will happen.

“I’m confident that if we continue to see the results that we are relative to vaccinations, that we’ll be in a position right around August where some hard decisions that can be made, so we’re planning as if we’ll get the green light. We certainly believe that if we’re allowed to open, and it’s safe to do so, the business model will make sense.”

Reid said he is confident that the business plan works. He said it’s currently summer fair season in the United States and given their vaccination rates, many fairs are starting to open up.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsRealRegina Exhibition Association Limitedqueen city exQueen City Exhibition

