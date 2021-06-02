Queen City Ex in Regina returns for 2 weekends in August

Send this page to someone via email

Queen City Exhibition (QCX) is back and will be happening over two weekends in August, according to an announcement made by the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) on Wednesday.

The popular summer event was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but will now take place from Aug. 20 to 22 and Aug. 25 to 29.

QCX’s midway partners changed their routes this year, making it possible to have longer and later dates.

Visitors can expect the usual, such as entertainment, concerts, games, food and drinks.

“We are excited to reopen the REAL campus with the announcement of QCX’s new dates over two weekends in August,” said Tim Reid, REAL CEO.

“We are thrilled to be calling our staff back to work and ecstatic to get back to making the moments and memories we have missed this past year.”

Provincial public health guidelines in regards to COVID-19 will be in effect. Tickets go on sale on June 21 online at www.queencityex.com.

Programming, protocols and concert information will be announced on the QCX social media channels.

