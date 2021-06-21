Menu

Crime

2 in custody, 3 injured after stabbing in Thorncliffe Park

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted June 21, 2021 1:58 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Two people are in custody after a stabbing in Thorncliffe Park Monday afternoon, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard for reports of a stabbing just before 1:15 p.m.

Police said there were reports of a large group fighting and arguing.

Toronto paramedics said they took three men to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are warning for people to stay clear on the area.

