2 in custody, 3 injured after stabbing in Thorncliffe Park

Two people are in custody after a stabbing in Thorncliffe Park Monday afternoon, Toronto police say.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard for reports of a stabbing just before 1:15 p.m.
Police said there were reports of a large group fighting and arguing.
Toronto paramedics said they took three men to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are warning for people to stay clear on the area.
