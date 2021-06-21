2 in custody, 3 injured after stabbing in Thorncliffe Park

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are in custody after a stabbing in Thorncliffe Park Monday afternoon, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard for reports of a stabbing just before 1:15 p.m.

Police said there were reports of a large group fighting and arguing.

Toronto paramedics said they took three men to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are warning for people to stay clear on the area.

STABBING:

Thorncliffe Park Dr + Overlea Blvd

– police o/s

– 2 males in custody

– @toronto_medics transporting 4 people to hospital

– please avoid the area#GO1161502

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 21, 2021

