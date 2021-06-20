COVID-19: All eligible New Brunswickers able to book 2nd vaccine dose on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

All New Brunswickers will be able to book their COVID-19 second dose appointments tomorrow, so long as 28 days have passed since their first dose.

Appointments can be made through a participating pharmacy or at a Vitalité or Horizon health network clinic.

As of right now, 76.3 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received their first dose, and 18.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Anyone who received an mRNA vaccine — Pfizer or Moderna — as a first dose, can book either for their second.

Those who received AstraZeneca first and are under 55, the province says it’s recommended they receive an mRNA vaccine as a second dose “unless informed otherwise.” Those 55 and older can receive a second dose of AstraZeneca or an mRNA vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement

1:48 Businesses eager to welcome more people with N.B.’s loosened restrictions Businesses eager to welcome more people with N.B.’s loosened restrictions

“People who have received two doses of AstraZeneca/Covishield vaccine can rest assured that the vaccine provides protection against infection, severe disease and hospitalization,” the province notes.

Two new cases

Meanwhile, the province is reporting two new COVID-19 cases on Sunday — both in Zone 3 (Fredericton region).

The cases involve people in their 80s and 90s and both are contacts of previously-confirmed cases.

This brings the province’s number of active cases to 56. Six patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including two in ICU.

The province is currently in Phase 2 of its reopening plan, which means it has reopened to all Atlantic Canadian provinces, as well as to the rest of the country for people with at least one dose of the vaccine, without the need to self-isolate.

Advertisement