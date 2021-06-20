SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: All eligible New Brunswickers able to book 2nd vaccine dose on Monday

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 20, 2021 11:41 am
All eligible New Brunswickers will be able to book their second dose appointments on Monday, June 21 if at least 28 days has passed since their first dose. View image in full screen
All eligible New Brunswickers will be able to book their second dose appointments on Monday, June 21 if at least 28 days has passed since their first dose. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

All New Brunswickers will be able to book their COVID-19 second dose appointments tomorrow, so long as 28 days have passed since their first dose.

Appointments can be made through a participating pharmacy or at a Vitalité or Horizon health network clinic.

As of right now, 76.3 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received their first dose, and 18.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Read more: COVID-19: New Brunswick schedules in-school vaccination clinic in Saint John

Anyone who received an mRNA vaccine — Pfizer or Moderna — as a first dose, can book either for their second.

Those who received AstraZeneca first and are under 55, the province says it’s recommended they receive an mRNA vaccine as a second dose “unless informed otherwise.” Those 55 and older can receive a second dose of AstraZeneca or an mRNA vaccine.

“People who have received two doses of AstraZeneca/Covishield vaccine can rest assured that the vaccine provides protection against infection, severe disease and hospitalization,” the province notes.

Two new cases

Meanwhile, the province is reporting two new COVID-19 cases on Sunday — both in Zone 3 (Fredericton region).

The cases involve people in their 80s and 90s and both are contacts of previously-confirmed cases.

Read more: COVID-19: N.B. to welcome rest of Canada into province, 2 weeks ahead of schedule

This brings the province’s number of active cases to 56. Six patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including two in ICU.

The province is currently in Phase 2 of its reopening plan, which means it has reopened to all Atlantic Canadian provinces, as well as to the rest of the country for people with at least one dose of the vaccine, without the need to self-isolate.

