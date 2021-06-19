3 children and 2 adults injured after shooting in Toronto’s west end

Three children and two adults have been injured after a shooting in Toronto’s west end, officials say.
Emergency crews were called to a residential complex on Tandridge Crescent, southeast of Islington Avenue and Albion Road, just before 9 p.m.
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News a child is in life-threatening condition, a child and an adult are in serious condition, and a child and an adult also sustained minor injuries.
Officers haven’t released suspect information or the exact circumstances leading up to the shooting.
This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the night.
