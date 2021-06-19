Menu

Canada

3 children and 2 adults injured after shooting in Toronto’s west end

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted June 19, 2021 9:23 pm
Toronto police gathering near the scene of the shooting, near Tandridge Cres & Byng Ave. View image in full screen
Toronto police gathering near the scene of the shooting, near Tandridge Cres & Byng Ave. Global News // Andrew Collins

Three children and two adults have been injured after a shooting in Toronto’s west end, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to a residential complex on Tandridge Crescent, southeast of Islington Avenue and Albion Road, just before 9 p.m.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News a child is in life-threatening condition, a child and an adult are in serious condition, and a child and an adult also sustained minor injuries.

Officers haven’t released suspect information or the exact circumstances leading up to the shooting.

This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the night.

