3 children and 2 adults injured after shooting in Toronto’s west end

Three children and two adults have been injured after a shooting in Toronto’s west end, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to a residential complex on Tandridge Crescent, southeast of Islington Avenue and Albion Road, just before 9 p.m.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News a child is in life-threatening condition, a child and an adult are in serious condition, and a child and an adult also sustained minor injuries.

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Tandridge Cres & Byng Ave

– police o/s

– officers confirmed 4 gunshot victims

– children have been shot, and 1 adult male, injuries are varying

– @TorontoMedics assisting w/ several emerge runs

– Duty Inspector & MRO attending

– will update#GO1150408

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 20, 2021

Officers haven’t released suspect information or the exact circumstances leading up to the shooting.

This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the night.

