SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Drone sighting grounds aircraft fighting out-of-control wildfire near Lytton, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 19, 2021 4:27 pm
The George Road wildfire near Lytton, B.C., has grown to 250 hectares. View image in full screen
The George Road wildfire near Lytton, B.C., has grown to 250 hectares. BC Wildfire Service

The BC Wildfire Service was forced to suspend aerial efforts to fight an out-of-control wildfire near Lytton on Saturday, thanks to a drone sighted in the area.

The George Road fire is burning about seven kilometres south of Lytton, and has grown to 250 hectares (2.5 square kilometres), up from just 60 hectares on Thursday.

The wildfire service said the drone sighting has forced it to ground aircraft that were working the fire’s south side.

Read more: Eighty-hectare ‘out-of-control’ wildfire near Lytton, B.C. prompts evacuation alert

“This activity is extremely dangerous and poses a significant safety risk to personnel,” it said.

“If a drone collides with firefighting aircraft the consequences could be deadly.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Increased concern for drought and wildfires in B.C. this summer and climate change is playing a role' Increased concern for drought and wildfires in B.C. this summer and climate change is playing a role
Increased concern for drought and wildfires in B.C. this summer and climate change is playing a role – Jun 3, 2021

Anyone caught operating a drone near an active fire zone could face a fine of up to $100,000, be jailed for a year, or both.

Trending Stories

There were 73 firefighters, nine helicopters and two pieces of heavy equipment deployed to the fire on Saturday.

READ MORE: Rising fire threat in southern B.C. due to dry conditions: wildfire service outlook

Evacuation alerts associated with the fire have been issued for 10 properties in Electoral Area “I,” and for IR 20, Kitzowit in the Lytton First Nation.

Smoke from the fire was highly visible from nearby Highway 1 and the community of Lytton.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it is believed to be human-caused.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC Wildfire tagBC wildfires tagDrone tagOut-of-control wildfire tagwildfire drone taglytton wildfire tagbc drone taggeorge road wildfire tagwildfire aircraft tagwildfire drone conflict tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers