Lifestyle

‘They have helped us immensely’: Oliver based not-for-profit helps families in crisis

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted June 18, 2021 8:27 pm
A photo of Kolt from one of his many stays in the hospital.
A photo of Kolt from one of his many stays in the hospital. Courtesy: Kendall-Leigh Beal

The not-for-profit Highway to Healing has been helping B.C. families — in Oliver, Osoyoos and Okanagan Falls — when they are in crisis.

It began as a project of the Rotary Club in Oliver but has since grown its own roots and has become a lifeline when families are faced with medical emergencies.

The not-for-profit organization helps families living in small towns who have seriously ill or injured children. They help cover the cost of fuel to get to a hospital as well as food, overnight stays and any other expenses incurred.

Kendall-Leigh Beal and her family of four have relied on the support for two years since the birth of her son, Kolt.

“We were just in utter shock and blessed that they reached out to us and they have helped us immensely,” said Beal.

Kolt has numerous medical complications including three heart conditions.

“He’s got a couple of different things, what he originally was diagnosed with was Tetralogy of Fallot and Double Outlet Right Ventricle and he’s also got high pressures on his right side,” said Beal.

Read more: B.C. mother of child fighting cancer asks why parents of sick children aren’t being vaccinated

For Kolt’s entire young life the family has spent more nights away than in their own beds, attending countless appointments, treatments and operations at several hospitals including BC Children’s Hospital, BC Women’s Hospital and Kelowna General Hospital.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: The ripple effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on families' Health Matters: The ripple effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on families
Health Matters: The ripple effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on families – Feb 19, 2021

Now they live in Kelowna to be closer to KGH but when the family was living in Oliver, Highway to Healing helped make a trying time a little easier.

“Some organizations … you feel like you are waiting weeks and are just a number or just another application but [Highway to Healing], they made you feel wanted, loved and that they are there for you,” said Beal.

Since Highway to Healing was created in 2014 it has provided more than $64,000 to at least 28 local families.

Read more: Non-profit helps Okanagan seniors, pets stay together

“There are times — when we live in small rural communities — people don’t realize that when your child is sick those services are not readily available and the families have to travel,” said Tracy MacFadden, Highway to Healing president.

“We often find families … aren’t able to work or not able to work as much as they would like to, so we find them in critical situations.”

The not-for-profit helps make the long drives and challenging times a little easier for the families fighting for their children’s wellbeing, and at times their lives.

Read more: Kelowna duo plan barefoot 500 km run for cause close to their hearts

Due to the pandemic, MacFadden and her team have had to cancel their annual fundraisers to help raise money and awareness, but are looking forward to next year. Donations can be made on their website. 

