Kelowna duo plan barefoot 500 km run for cause close to their hearts

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted April 19, 2021 9:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Kelowna women run 500 kilometers barefoot for charity' Kelowna women run 500 kilometers barefoot for charity
Kelowna women run 500 kilometers barefoot for charity

A Kelowna duo is taking on the ultimate challenge — one that could earn them a spot in the Guinness World Records.

Asha Tremblay and Savannah Holmes say they are going to run 500 kilometres, barefoot. 

“We are going to run from the north of Vancouver Island to the south end of Vancouver Island to raise awareness and money for Enhanced Humanity Uganda,” Tremblay said.

“It’s a leadership education program actually designed by my mom,” Holmes added.

“I was actually raised there (in Uganda) through my teen years and there is a real lack of educational support, … so we designed a program that enabled kids to change their own lives.”

The duo trains daily in Kelowna, but come June 21, if travel restrictions are lifted, they will begin their trek along the coast of Vancouver Island. If they cannot travel, then the run will happen in the Okanagan.

“We’ll actually run 63 kilometres a day — so a marathon and a half a day — and the goal is to finish on the 28th of June, so (we’re) giving ourselves eight days,” Holmes said.

With the help of professional trainers and medical experts, they are pushing their bodies to the limit.

“Our bodies are made to run but not with shoes on so it’s been a pretty incredible body connecting experience to be out barefoot running and learning about the kinetics of it all,” Tremblay said.

The pair are chronicling their training online in hopes of inspiring people to join their cause. They have created a virtual five-kilometre run, which people can sign up for and complete on their own time, for a fee that will go directly to Enhanced Humanity Uganda.

Follow Holmes and Tremblay on their website, thecomfortzoneco.com

