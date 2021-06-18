Menu

Crime

Police seek suspect after teen allegedly sexually assaulted in southeast Edmonton

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 18, 2021 6:33 pm
A police sketch of a suspect wanted after a girl was sexually assaulted in Silverberry Park near 30 Street and 31 Avenue in southeast Edmonton in early June 2021. View image in full screen
A police sketch of a suspect wanted after a girl was sexually assaulted in Silverberry Park near 30 Street and 31 Avenue in southeast Edmonton in early June 2021. Supplied by the Edmonton Police Service

Police have released a sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl in southeast Edmonton earlier this month.

Police said the incident, which took place in Silverberry Park, occurred at about 9:30 p.m. on June 2.

According to police, the girl was sitting by herself on a bench in the park when a man approached her, sat down next to her and struck up a conversation with her.

“Suddenly, the suspect proceeded to sexually assault the girl over her clothing with his hands,” police said in a news release issued Friday. “A physical struggle ensued for several minutes while the complainant attempted to push the male away.

“The suspect eventually fled the scene on foot, walking northbound on 30 Street.”

READ MORE: Yellowknife RCMP lay sexual assault, exploitation charges in historical investigation 

The suspect, who was reportedly walking with a limp at the time of the assault, is described as being 20 to 25 years old, six-feet tall and carrying an average weight. He has darker hair, styled so it is longer on top and shorter on the side.

“He is also described as possibly having a distinct freckle under his right eye, and a Rosary tattoo on his left shoulder area/chest,” police said.

“He was wearing dark blue, ripped jeans at the time of the incident, and had a slightly bloodied left knee.”

Police are asking anyone who may be able to identify the suspect to call them at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.

