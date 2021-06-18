Yellowknife RCMP lay sexual assault, exploitation charges in historical investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties in Yellowknife have laid charges of sexual assault and exploitation in a historical investigation.

They have been working with RCMP in Alberta in a cross-jurisdictional investigation, after receiving information about an alleged historical sexual assault.

Police say the alleged assault happened in the summer of 2009 at tryouts for the 2010 Arctic Winter Games.

RCMP say they charged Neil Barry, who lives in High Prairie, Alta., on Tuesday with two counts each of sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

RCMP say Barry worked in the Northwest Territories between 2007 and 2017, working in the communities of Tulita and Fort Simpson. Police say he travelled to Yellowknife and potentially other communities in the N.W.T.

Barry moved to High Prairie, Alta., in 2017 and has history with the High Prairie School District No. 48, according to RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

Barry will appear in territorial court on Aug. 10.