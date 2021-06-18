Rod Phillips to replace Merrilee Fullerton as Ontario’s LTC minister as part of large cabinet shuffle

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is naming Rod Phillips, who previously resigned after taking a Caribbean vacation during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the province’s new long-term care minister, replacing Dr. Merrilee Fullerton.

Sources with knowledge of the announcement but not authorized to speak publicly told Global News the move is part of a large shuffle of the Ontario cabinet, which comes less than a year before the next provincial election.

It’s believed the cabinet changes will be made Friday afternoon, but as of 1 p.m. Ford’s office didn’t release an itinerary showing when the shuffle was going to occur.

For months opposition politicians and long-term care advocates have been calling for Fullerton’s resignation over her handling of the long-term care portfolio during the pandemic. A scathing report by the Ontario Long-Term Care COVID-19 commission found Ontario’s nursing homes were neglected and unprepared for a pandemic.

Fullerton is expected to remain in the cabinet, but it’s not clear what position she will be assuming.

As recently as May, Ford defended Fullerton’s performance, saying he had “full confidence” in her and that she “showed leadership.”

Phillips, who previously served as Ontario’s finance minister, resigned at the end of 2020 after it was learned he was vacationing in St. Barts.

This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the afternoon.