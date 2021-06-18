Menu

Crime

RCMP continue search for suspect in St. Albert armed carjackings

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted June 18, 2021 1:27 pm
Click to play video: 'St. Albert RCMP investigate multiple carjackings, ask all schools and daycares to hold and secure' St. Albert RCMP investigate multiple carjackings, ask all schools and daycares to hold and secure
WATCH ABOVE (June 16, 2021): It was a chaotic morning north of Edmonton, where three armed suspects carjacked multiple people during St. Albert's morning commute. Schools and daycares throughout the city were then told to hold and secure. Fletcher Kent has the details.

St. Albert RCMP continue to search for a suspect in connection to multiple armed carjackings that forced schools and daycares in the community north of Edmonton to be placed in hold and secure Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: Multiple carjackings in St. Albert briefly put schools, daycares on hold and secure Wednesday morning

Police said there were two separate carjackings and two attempted carjackings that began at around 8:45 a.m., where the suspects used a firearm or replica firearm to forcibly steal the vehicles.

RCMP said two people were arrested. One of the individuals has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime and possession of break-in instruments. The second individual was released from custody Wednesday without being charged, according to police.

READ MORE:What’s the difference between a school lockdown and a ‘hold and secure’?

RCMP are asking the public’s help in the finding the unidentified suspect. Anyone who sees a 2007 red Jeep Compass with the Alberta licence plate CHV 5953 is asked to contact St. Albert RCMP.

Click to play video: 'Multiple carjackings in St. Albert briefly put schools, daycares on alert Wednesday morning' Multiple carjackings in St. Albert briefly put schools, daycares on alert Wednesday morning

Police are also asking anyone with dash camera video in and around the intersection of Sturgeon Road/St. Anne Street and St. Albert Trail 8-9 a.m. Wednesday or with security footage in the Mission Sub-Division/St. Vital Avenue 8:45-11 a.m. Wednesday that shows a 2014 blue Toyota Corolla or a 2007 red Jeep Compass to also contact them.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
St. Albert RCMP tagSt. Albert crime tagAlberta carjacking tagSt. Albert Carjackings tagSt. Albert hold and secure tagSt. Albert schools hold and secure tagRCMP carjackings tag

