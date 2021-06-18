RCMP continue search for suspect in St. Albert armed carjackings

St. Albert RCMP continue to search for a suspect in connection to multiple armed carjackings that forced schools and daycares in the community north of Edmonton to be placed in hold and secure Wednesday morning.

Police said there were two separate carjackings and two attempted carjackings that began at around 8:45 a.m., where the suspects used a firearm or replica firearm to forcibly steal the vehicles.

RCMP said two people were arrested. One of the individuals has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime and possession of break-in instruments. The second individual was released from custody Wednesday without being charged, according to police.

RCMP are asking the public’s help in the finding the unidentified suspect. Anyone who sees a 2007 red Jeep Compass with the Alberta licence plate CHV 5953 is asked to contact St. Albert RCMP.

Police are also asking anyone with dash camera video in and around the intersection of Sturgeon Road/St. Anne Street and St. Albert Trail 8-9 a.m. Wednesday or with security footage in the Mission Sub-Division/St. Vital Avenue 8:45-11 a.m. Wednesday that shows a 2014 blue Toyota Corolla or a 2007 red Jeep Compass to also contact them.