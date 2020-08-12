Man charged after carjacking, police chase near Ponoka: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP have charged a 24-year-old man following a carjacking last week near Ponoka, Alta.

Police said officers were called just after midnight on Saturday, Aug. 8, when a vehicle was stolen from a group at a gas station.

Four people were in a car when two men exited another vehicle at the gas station and demanded the victim’s car, holding what was believed to be a shotgun.

One of the suspects also hit one of the victims before driving away, causing minor injury.

The two suspects fled in the stolen car towards Maskwacis. The car the suspects were originally in also fled the gas station north on Highway 2A.

Ponoka RCMP located the stolen vehicle around 1 a.m. After a brief pursuit, it lost control and crashed into a ditch at Bobtail Road and Highway 2A.

Ray Wyles Buffalo of Maskwacis was arrested on scene. The second man in the vehicle fled and was not located by police, despite attempts with help from dog services.

Buffalo faces charges of robbery with a firearm, flight from police, unauthorized possession of a firearm and using a firearm in the commission of an offence.

He’s due in court in Ponoka on Sept. 18.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have information on the identities of any of the other suspects involved in the incident to call them at 403-783-4472. Tips can also be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers.