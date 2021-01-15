Police investigate after driver assaulted in northeast Calgary carjacking

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a violent carjacking in northeast Calgary on Thursday night.

At about 9:25 p.m., someone reported that a driver was assaulted and their vehicle was taken from them by force on Taravista Way N.E., police said.

According to police, officers also discovered what they believe was a stolen vehicle dumped in the area of Taracove Estate Drive and Taracove Gate. Late Thursday night, police said investigators were working to determine if that discovery relates in any way to the carjacking.

Police did not say if the victim was injured or if they have any suspect(s) in connection with the carjacking.

