Police investigate carjacking in broad daylight in northwest Calgary

Calgary police are looking for a suspect involved in a carjacking incident in northwest Calgary on Wednesday.

Just before 1 p.m., on Aug. 5, police said a woman was sitting in her red 2003 Mitsubishi Outlander on 16 Street, between Westmount Road and Bowness Road N.W., when a man approached her vehicle from behind and opened the drivers door.

The suspect told the woman to get out of the car, which police said she did without resistance, and the man proceeded to drive off in the vehicle towards Memorial Drive.

We are looking to identify a suspect in a carjacking that took place shortly before 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 in the northwest. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or @CanStopCrime #yychttps://t.co/6aqPh8Hnz5 pic.twitter.com/jyL6i8COoL — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) August 6, 2020

Police are looking to identify the suspect, who has been described as a man in his 20s who is approximately six feet tall with blonde hair. The man was wearing a camouflage print bandana across his face, shorts and a black tank top with white lettering. The suspect was said to be carrying a khaki backpack and a screwdriver in his hand.

Police have released photographs of a similar model of vehicle in hopes of locating the suspect and the stolen car, which has a license plate that read BXD 1386.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

