Calgary police want to talk to victims of attempted carjacking spree

Calgary police hope to speak with vehicle owners who were almost victims of carjackings on Saturday.

Police said an attempted carjacking happened at 14 Avenue west of 1 Street S.E. at 1:10 p.m.

Officers believe a woman tried to carjack another woman who was driving a black Honda CRV stopped at a red light. The suspect got into the front passenger side of the vehicle and tried to grab the keys from the driver. The victim fought off the suspect and ran away with her keys, according to police.

The suspect ran away too, police said.

An hour later, police responded to Macleod Trail and 25 Avenue S.E., where a “witness reported seeing a woman attempting to force entry into at least three occupied cars that were stopped at a red light.”

The person behind the wheel of a blue Volkswagen Jetta was able to drive away before the suspect got inside the vehicle.

“It is believed the offender was unable to gain entry into any other vehicles at that time,” police said.

No injuries were reported.

Police later found the suspect on the platform of the Erlton/Stampede LRT Station and arrested her on an unrelated charge. Officers won’t name her until she is formally charged.

Officers reminded people to lock their vehicle doors, even when driving.

“If you are approached by a stranger who is attempting to gain entry into your vehicle while driving or parked, drive to a safe location and call police,” they said. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "If you are approached by a stranger who is attempting to gain entry into your vehicle while driving or parked, drive to a safe location and call police," they said.

Police want to talk to the CRV and Jetta drivers. If you have carjacking information, call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477