Man arrested for carjacking 20 minutes after his release from jail

Marcus Goodman was out of jail for less than 20 minutes before he did a bad thing on Saturday, according to police in Spokane, Wash.

Goodman, 31, spent the night behind bars after allegedly carjacking a teenager’s vehicle within minutes of his release from jail, the Spokane Police Department said in a statement.

Goodman was first released from jail on a felony charge at 10:08 p.m. on Saturday night, authorities said.

Twenty minutes later, a 16-year-old girl called police to report that a man had stolen her car after claiming to have a concealed gun.

Authorities managed to track down the man and the car by 1 a.m., and Goodman was back behind bars before he could spend one night sleeping as a free man.

“The investigation showed (that) in 20 minutes Goodman had traveled the roughly 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometres) from jail to the incident location … and robbed the juvenile victim,” the Spokane Police Department stated in a news release.

Goodman was booked on a second-degree robbery charge, records show. He was still in the Spokane County Jail on Tuesday afternoon.