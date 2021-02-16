Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Trending

Man arrested for carjacking 20 minutes after his release from jail

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted February 16, 2021 12:37 pm
A jail cell is shown in this file photo.
A jail cell is shown in this file photo. Pexels

Marcus Goodman was out of jail for less than 20 minutes before he did a bad thing on Saturday, according to police in Spokane, Wash.

Goodman, 31, spent the night behind bars after allegedly carjacking a teenager’s vehicle within minutes of his release from jail, the Spokane Police Department said in a statement.

Goodman was first released from jail on a felony charge at 10:08 p.m. on Saturday night, authorities said.

Read more: Texas mom tackles man suspected of peeping into teen daughter’s bedroom

Twenty minutes later, a 16-year-old girl called police to report that a man had stolen her car after claiming to have a concealed gun.

Trending Stories

Authorities managed to track down the man and the car by 1 a.m., and Goodman was back behind bars before he could spend one night sleeping as a free man.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Fight over snow shovelling leaves 3 neighbours dead in Pennsylvania

“The investigation showed (that) in 20 minutes Goodman had traveled the roughly 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometres) from jail to the incident location … and robbed the juvenile victim,” the Spokane Police Department stated in a news release.

Goodman was booked on a second-degree robbery charge, records show. He was still in the Spokane County Jail on Tuesday afternoon.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceRobberyWashingtonPrisonJailCarjackingSpokanejail releasespokane carjacking
Flyers
More weekly flyers