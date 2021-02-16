Man arrested for carjacking 20 minutes after his release from jail

Marcus Goodman was out of jail for less than 20 minutes before he did a bad thing on Saturday, according to police in Spokane, Wash.
Goodman, 31, spent the night behind bars after allegedly carjacking a teenager’s vehicle within minutes of his release from jail, the Spokane Police Department said in a statement.
Goodman was first released from jail on a felony charge at 10:08 p.m. on Saturday night, authorities said.
Twenty minutes later, a 16-year-old girl called police to report that a man had stolen her car after claiming to have a concealed gun.
Authorities managed to track down the man and the car by 1 a.m., and Goodman was back behind bars before he could spend one night sleeping as a free man.
“The investigation showed (that) in 20 minutes Goodman had traveled the roughly 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometres) from jail to the incident location … and robbed the juvenile victim,” the Spokane Police Department stated in a news release.
Goodman was booked on a second-degree robbery charge, records show. He was still in the Spokane County Jail on Tuesday afternoon.
Comments