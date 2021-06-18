Calgary man charged after meth, fentanyl seized from home: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP have charged a Calgary man in connection to a significant drug seizure this week.

Officers executed a search of 38-year-old Robert Pettitt’s home on Thursday, seizing 106 grams of what is believed to be methamphetamine, 53 grams of fentanyl and small amounts of other illegal drugs.

Pettitt had previously been charged with drug trafficking offences as part of an RCMP investigation in January into the distribution of illegal drugs on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.

He is facing 11 trafficking and weapons-related offences and has been remanded in custody with a court date scheduled for June 21.

Story continues below advertisement

“This arrest is the latest example of the tireless efforts our officers are investing in combating drug abuse in the Stoney Nakoda First Nation and our neighbouring communities,” Insp. David Brunner of the Cochrane RCMP said in a news release.

Anyone with information about drug trafficking on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation is asked to call Cochrane RCMP at 403-932-2211 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.