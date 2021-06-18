Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary man charged after meth, fentanyl seized from home: RCMP

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted June 18, 2021 12:11 pm
An RCMP photo shows the illegal drugs investigators say were seized at 38-year-old Robert Pettitt’s home on Thursday, June 17, 2021. View image in full screen
An RCMP photo shows the illegal drugs investigators say were seized at 38-year-old Robert Pettitt’s home on Thursday, June 17, 2021. RCMP handout

RCMP have charged a Calgary man in connection to a significant drug seizure this week.

Officers executed a search of 38-year-old Robert Pettitt’s home on Thursday, seizing 106 grams of what is believed to be methamphetamine, 53 grams of fentanyl and small amounts of other illegal drugs.

Read more: Calgary police charge 5 people after $5.8M in drugs and cash seized

Pettitt had previously been charged with drug trafficking offences as part of an RCMP investigation in January into the distribution of illegal drugs on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.

Trending Stories

He is facing 11 trafficking and weapons-related offences and has been remanded in custody with a court date scheduled for June 21.

Read more: Man charged after Calgary police seize drugs, weapons from speeding vehicle

Story continues below advertisement

“This arrest is the latest example of the tireless efforts our officers are investing in combating drug abuse in the Stoney Nakoda First Nation and our neighbouring communities,” Insp. David Brunner of the Cochrane RCMP said in a news release.

Anyone with information about drug trafficking on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation is asked to call Cochrane RCMP at 403-932-2211 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagFentanyl tagDrug Bust tagMeth tagMethamphetamine tagCochrane RCMP tagIllegal Drugs tagStoney Nakoda First Nation tagRobert Pettitt tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers