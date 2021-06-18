Menu

Crime

4 arrested after cocaine, fentanyl seized in raids by Peterborough police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 18, 2021 10:49 am
Peterborough Police View image in full screen
Peterborough police seized fentanyl and cocaine and arrested four people following the search of two residences on Thursday. Peterborough Police Service

Two search warrants executed by Peterborough police on Thursday led to the seizure of opioids and the arrest of four people.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers and members of the service’s emergency response team executed a search warrant at a residence on Rubidge Street and another one at a residence on Towerhill Road in the city’s north end.

The investigation led to the seizure of 26.9 grams of fentanyl, 9.7 grams of cocaine and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Read more: Health Canada conditionally approves Peterborough supervised drug consumption and treatment site

Police say nine people were found on the Rubidge property. Police say four were arrested, one of whom allegedly was arrested following a short foot pursuit.

Matthew Reynolds, 38, of Peterborough, Levan Hamilton, 28, Javon Ricketts, 18, and a 17-year boy from Scarborough, were arrested.

Reynolds was charged with possession of cocaine. He was released on an undertaking to appear in court on July 15.

The youth, Ricketts and Hamilton, were each charged with two counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000. The youth and Ricketts were additionally charged with obstructing police while Hamilton was also charged with failure to comply with an undertaking.

The trio were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.

