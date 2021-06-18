Menu

Traffic

Cyclist struck by vehicle in Brampton dies in hospital, police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted June 18, 2021 2:56 am
Click to play video: 'A closer look at how collision reconstruction investigations work' A closer look at how collision reconstruction investigations work
WATCH ABOVE: Nick Westoll speaks with members of the York Regional Police major collision investigations unit to get a fuller understanding of how math and science propel reconstruction cases forward – Aug 27, 2020

A cyclist is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Brampton late Thursday, Peel Regional Police say.

According to a posting on the service’s Twitter account, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 50 and Queen Street East just after 11:35 p.m.

The cyclist, who was described by officers as a man in his 60s, was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

Read more: How math, science and forensics come together to unlock collision reconstruction cases

In an update released early Friday, police reported the cyclist later died in the hospital.

Officers closed Highway 50 between Queen Street East and The Gore Road as major collision bureau and forensic investigators attended the scene to gather evidence.

The service noted the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. It’s not clear what, if any, charges the driver might be facing.

