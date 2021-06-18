Cyclist struck by vehicle in Brampton dies in hospital, police say

A cyclist is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Brampton late Thursday, Peel Regional Police say.
According to a posting on the service’s Twitter account, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 50 and Queen Street East just after 11:35 p.m.
The cyclist, who was described by officers as a man in his 60s, was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.
In an update released early Friday, police reported the cyclist later died in the hospital.
Officers closed Highway 50 between Queen Street East and The Gore Road as major collision bureau and forensic investigators attended the scene to gather evidence.
The service noted the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. It’s not clear what, if any, charges the driver might be facing.
