Crime

Autopsy confirms 24-year-old man victim of homicide: Edmonton police

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted June 17, 2021 7:56 pm
Edmonton police investigate a suspicious death after a man was found injured at a home in the area of 98 Street and 108 Avenue and later died in hospital, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. View image in full screen
Edmonton police investigate a suspicious death after a man was found injured at a home in the area of 98 Street and 108 Avenue and later died in hospital, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Global News

An autopsy has confirmed a man’s death in central Edmonton last week was a homicide, police said on Thursday.

On June 8, downtown officers were called to a home in the area of 98 Street and 108 Avenue at around 7:20 p.m., after receiving a report of an injured man, police said.

READ MORE: Edmonton police investigate suspicious death of 24-year-old man

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found an injured 24-year-old man. He was treated and then taken to hospital where he died later that day.

Police said Thursday’s autopsy confirmed Travis Waskahat died from a stab wound and his death was a homicide.

READ MORE: Edmonton autopsy determines man’s death was homicide

Edmonton homicide detectives are leading the investigation.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
