Autopsy confirms 24-year-old man victim of homicide: Edmonton police

An autopsy has confirmed a man’s death in central Edmonton last week was a homicide, police said on Thursday.

On June 8, downtown officers were called to a home in the area of 98 Street and 108 Avenue at around 7:20 p.m., after receiving a report of an injured man, police said.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found an injured 24-year-old man. He was treated and then taken to hospital where he died later that day.

Police said Thursday’s autopsy confirmed Travis Waskahat died from a stab wound and his death was a homicide.

Edmonton homicide detectives are leading the investigation.

